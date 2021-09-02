Mets' Acting GM Zack Scott Placed on Administrative Leave Following DUI Arrest

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets announced Thursday that acting general manager Zack Scott has been placed on administrative leave.

Scott was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning after leaving a fundraiser at owner Steve Cohen's house in Connecticut, via ESPN.

The team released a statement following the arrest:

Scott pleaded not guilty to his DWI and three other charges at his arraignment Thursday, per Tim Healey of Newsday. He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 7.

According to Mike Puma, Craig McCarthy and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon of the New York Post, police found Scott asleep in his car at 4:17 a.m. in White Plains, New York. He didn't submit to a breathalyzer test and failed his sobriety test.

Mets team president Sandy Alderson will take over Scott's responsibilities as GM.

Scott moved into the role on an interim basis in January after the Mets fired previous general manager Jared Porter after it was revealed he had sent inappropriate messages to a female reporter. Scott was first hired in December as an assistant GM after holding the same role the past two years with the Boston Red Sox.

The entire front office featured significant shake-up from last season, with Alderson taking over as team president before firing GM Brodie Van Wagenen in November.

New York enters Thursday with a 65-67 record, which ranks third in the NL East.