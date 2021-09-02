Anthony Edwards Once Said He’d ‘Be Michael Jordan’ if He Grew to 6'6", per Wolves HC

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has grown two inches to 6'6", per T-Wolves head coach David Finch.

"This is a very Ant thing," Finch said at the Minnesota State Fair's Star Tribune booth Wednesday, per Chris Hine of the Star Tribune.

"He told me, 'Don't let me get to 6'6" or I'll be Michael Jordan.'"

Reaching the status of arguably the game's greatest-ever player is a lofty goal, but Edwards clearly has perennial All-NBA Team potential.

Edwards did pretty well at 6'4" during his rookie season, leading all first-year players with 19.3 points per game. He got better as the season went along, averaging 23.8 points per game over his past 34 contests, according to Basketball-Reference.

He's capable of being one of the game's top scorers, and he can potentially stand to improve his rebounding, too, with the two-inch difference.

"He's an extremely unique player and has all this raw ability, but he's very literal when you coach him. Like I say to him, 'I need you to go out and do X,' he'll do it," Finch said.

"We discovered in the last part of the season [when I'd tell him], 'I need you to get seven rebounds tonight.' We gave him goals almost every game or every period of time, so you give him stuff to focus on and he went out and did that."

Edwards posted 5.3 boards per game in his final 34 contests.

The former Georgia star, who Minnesota selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, will open his 2021-22 season at home on Oct. 20 against the Houston Rockets.,