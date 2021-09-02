Victoria Azarenka: 'Bizarre' to Require Vaccines for Fans at US Open, but Not Players

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Victoria Azarenka questioned why proof of COVID-19 vaccination is mandated for fans and not players at the U.S. Open.

"I want to start this conversation between our players, because to me that's a bit bizarre that fans have to be vaccinated and players are not," Azarenka said, per Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press.

"So I think that in my opinion, it's inevitable that it will be mandated at some point, like other leagues are doing.

"I don't see the point of stalling it really, because I think we all want to be safe, we all want to continue doing our jobs, and I know there is a lot of discussions about it."

As Thomson Reuters of the CBC noted, the New York City mayor's office required proof of vaccination for anyone entering Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the United States Tennis Association expanded that mandate to anyone 12 and older entering the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

Per Aishwarya Kumar of ESPN.com, fans must specifically show proof that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Players do not have the same mandate.

Azarenka continued the conversation by saying that it was important to be knowledgeable about the vaccine before making decisions.

"If you actually have decent knowledge and looked into research and have your facts and stats and research, that's a different conversation," Azarenka said.

"But I feel that that part of conversation that, really, you need to be knowledgeable to what you're saying is missing in a lot of players."

Some players seem split on the matter, with Stefanos Tsitsipas saying that he would not get the vaccine unless it was mandated for him to play tennis. Novak Djokovic declined to reveal his vaccination status and said he hoped players would not be required to get the vaccine, per Reuters.

Andy Murray has encouraged players to get vaccines, however.

"Ultimately, I guess the reason why all of us are getting vaccinated is to look out for the wider public," he said Saturday, per ESPN.

"We have a responsibility as players that are traveling across the world to look out for everyone else as well. I'm happy that I'm vaccinated. I'm hoping that more players choose to have it in the coming months."

As for Azarenka, she hoped the USTA would look at the bigger picture.

"I hope that as an association we make the best decision for our business, for our health, for the tournaments, for public," she said, per the AP. "And I think that we need to start this conversation, because as I said, in my opinion it's just inevitable."

Azarenka has won both of her U.S. Open matches in straight sets. She is set to face Garbine Muguruza in the third round.