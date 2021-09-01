Bills DT Ed Oliver's Diamond Necklace Recovered by Diver at Bottom of Lake Erie

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

A group of professional divers recovered Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver's diamond necklace from the bottom of Lake Erie.

TMZ Sports shared the story, which was relayed by Oliver's neighbors. They said that the chain "popped right off his neck" while he was boating Saturday. Eventually, the neighbors contacted Discover Diving WNY, leading to the finding.

Dan Fetes of 13WHAM relayed a Facebook post from Oliver's neighbor along with a picture of the diver wearing the chain, which features the 23-year-old's number (91).

That image, per TMZ Sports, also shows Oliver shouting out the diving group, calling them the "real deal."

Oliver started all 16 games for the AFC champions last year, amassing 33 tackles, three sacks and six quarterback hits. He's entering his third NFL campaign after Buffalo selected him out of the University of Houston with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft.