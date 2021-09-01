Jake Paul Says He's Coming Out of Retirement 1 Day After Teasing Boxing Departure

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jake Paul's YouTube antics appear to transition quite well to boxing.

Already adept at leveraging his celebrity to get fans hanging on his every statement, Paul spent the last 24 hours pretending to step away from the sport following his biggest victory yet.

After tweeting that he was retiring Monday, Paul updated his status to say he's coming out of retirement Tuesday night:

This may serve as a solid warning to those new to Paul. It's hard taking him at his word without any supporting evidence. It's also worth noting every boxer who doesn't have a contract for their next fight might as well be retired.

Paul certainly doesn't have anything on the horizon yet, though that may change soon.

Immediately after his split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley on Sunday, Woodley confronted Paul in the ring and demanded a rematch, to which the YouTuber seemed open on a very specific condition. Woodley would have to get a tattoo that reads "I love Jake Paul" before Paul is willing to give the former MMA star another shot at him.

Woodley, for his part, seemed more than willing to do so.

(Warning: Video contains profanity.)

Until that fight date is set, look for Paul to follow examples set by the likes of Conor McGregor and continue to make waves with his public comments in between bouts.

For better or worse, Paul is one of the faces of boxing. He's not going away anytime soon. Not while his 4-0 record remains unblemished and not when his pay-per-view events are drawing so much attention.