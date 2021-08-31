Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley Received $2M Purse Payouts for Ohio Boxing Match

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley each received a $2 million purse following their eight-round boxing match on Sunday from Cleveland.

The Ohio State Athletic Commission revealed the news to Mike Heck of MMA Fighting on Tuesday. The commission also said both fighters were drug-tested Sunday but that results were not yet available.

Paul, an American YouTuber and social media personality, moved to 4-0 in his professional boxing career after beating the former UFC welterweight champion by split decision. Two judges scored the fight in favor of Paul (77–75 and 78–74), while the third favored Woodley (77-75).

Paul has now beaten two former UFC fighters after taking down former welterweight mixed martial artist Ben Askren by first-round TKO in April. His other wins are against British YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

This match marked the first professional boxing fight of Woodley's career. He's gone 19-7-1 as a professional MMA fighter, with the highlight being his first-round knockout win over Robbie Lawler in July 2016 to win the UFC welterweight title.

He had four successful title defenses before losing to the current weight class champ, Kamaru Usman.