    Bucs' Leonard Fournette Donating $100k to New Orleans for Hurricane Ida Relief

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette announced he plans to donate $100,000 to aid in Hurricane Ida relief in New Orleans.

    I’m putting up my own 100k for my city everything and anything helps let’s keep it going…… luv my city

    It’s time to step up. The New Orleans community is being hit hard by Hurricane Ida and in need of the world’s support. I am supporting the following organizations in its relief efforts to provide my beloved city and its families, children and individuals with basic necessities. <a href="https://t.co/lZTmO2P0Y4">pic.twitter.com/lZTmO2P0Y4</a>

    Fournette, who was born in New Orleans and played football at LSU, is planning to supply food, clothing, medical supplies and blankets to residents. He is teaming up with Cajun Navy Relief and Rescue, Second Harvest Food Bank, All Hands and Hearts, The St. Bernard Project and Direct Relief in the effort.

    Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm this week, causing massive amounts of damage in New Orleans and leaving the entire city without power. 

    New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that the team is not expected back in the city for at least a month as relief efforts are ongoing. 

