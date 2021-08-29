Alexa Bliss Responds to Fan's Criticism of Her WWE Booking on Twitter

Photo credit: WWE.com

Alexa Bliss' current WWE character is polarizing among fans, but the decorated Superstar is laughing all the way to the bank.

On Saturday, the WWE Network Twitter account tweeted a clip of Bliss beating Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship in 2017:

That led to some debate on Twitter, including one comment that criticized WWE's decision to have her carry around a doll named Lilly.

In response, Bliss noted that the Lilly doll keeps selling out on WWE Shop:

The current iteration of Bliss' character started to take shape about one year ago when she became entranced by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and aligned herself with him.

Bliss' new dark character opened a lot of doors for her, including having a match of sorts against Randy Orton at Fastlane in March, which she won thanks to interference from The Fiend.

Alexa turned on The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, and since Wyatt has since been released from WWE, Bliss is a solo act aside from the presence of her possessed doll.

Bliss' character ranges from happy-go-lucky to deranged and is often showcased on Raw in "Alexa's Playground" segments.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Bliss is coming off a feud against Eva Marie and Doudrop that wasn't particularly well-received, she beat Eva at SummerSlam and may now be in line to enter the Raw Women's Championship picture.

Bliss interrupted a promo by Raw Women's champion Charlotte Flair on Monday night's episode of Raw, possibly setting up a rivalry between them.

While utilizing her popular Goddess character, Bliss won the Raw Women's Championship three times, the SmackDown Women's Championship twice and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice.

Bliss' current character may not be for everyone, but it seems to be connecting with the younger portion of WWE's fanbase, which often tends to result in big-time profits for WWE from a merchandising perspective.

As long as people continue to purchase the Lilly doll and Alexa's other merch, her gimmick is likely here to stay.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).