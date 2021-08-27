49ers Plan to Use Both Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance in Games, Says John Lynch

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even though the San Francisco 49ers aren't publicly naming a starting quarterback, they remain steadfast in their plan to play both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance during the regular season.

Appearing on KNBR's Murph & Mac show (h/t David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone.com), 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team is hiding a lot of its cards during the preseason to make things difficult for opposing coaches once the real games start:

"[I]f we are in a situation like that, yes, it's difficult to prepare for. We haven't shown a lot in the preseason, as well, in terms of the things we can do with both Trey and Jimmy. But that's not only for us. That's league-wide. You really don't know, going into the first couple of games, what you're going to see."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has already stated that both Garoppolo and Lance are going to play during the regular season.

"Trey's going to play for us this year. I know you guys are all running to Twitter on that," Shanahan told reporters on Aug. 6. "Situationally, he's going to get plays. That doesn't mean that he's going to be the starter or anything, but he's going to get plays and you've got to prepare him for that every way possible."

Garoppolo has started each of San Francisco's two preseason games thus far. He has only thrown nine passes combined, completing six of them for 41 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Lance has received extensive playing time in the preseason. The rookie has completed 13 of 28 attempts for 230 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Shanahan told reporters Wednesday that he's got a "pretty good idea" who the starter will be in Week 1, but he didn't want to say anything publicly right now.

Garoppolo may have spoiled the announcement based on his reaction to being asked if he knows who San Francisco's quarterback will be when the regular season starts.

Garoppolo is the incumbent starter for the 49ers. He has led the team to a 22-8 record in 30 starts since 2017, but injuries have been an issue for the 29-year-old. The Northern Illinois alum missed 13 games in 2018 with a torn ACL and 10 games last season with an ankle injury.

The Niners traded up in the 2021 NFL draft to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick. He is going to be their future at quarterback when the time comes.

For now, though, opposing defenses can expect to prepare for Garoppolo and Lance in games when the 2021 season begins.

San Francisco will open the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Detroit Lions.