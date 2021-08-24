Dell and Sonya Curry, Parents of Stephen and Seth, to Divorce After 33-Year Marriage

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Dell and Sonya Curry, the parents of NBA players Stephen and Seth Curry, are divorcing after 33 years of marriage.

TMZ Sports first reported that Sonya filed for divorce in June.

Dell and Sonya issued a joint statement to Karen Mizoguchi of PEOPLE:

"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness. We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."

Dell and Sonya Curry married in 1988 after meeting in college at Virginia Tech. They have three children, including Stephen, Seth and daughter Sydel.

Sonya was a multisport athlete in high school and played volleyball at Virginia Tech. She was an All-Metro Conference first-team selection during her junior year.

Dell was a three-time first-team All-Metro Conference player for the Hokies from 1984-86. He is one of four men's basketball players in school history to have his jersey retired.

A first-round pick by the Utah Jazz in the 1986 NBA draft, Dell had a 16-year career with five different teams.