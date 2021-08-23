Rod Gilbert, Rangers Legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, Dies at Age 80

Set Number: X160166 TK1

Former New York Rangers right winger and Hockey Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert died at the age of 80.

The Rangers announced Gilbert's death on Sunday and shared a statement from Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan:

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Gilbert—one of the greatest Rangers to ever play for our organization and one of the greatest ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had. While his on-ice achievements rightly made him a Hall of Famer, it was his love for the Rangers and the people of New York that endeared him to generations of fans and forever earned him the title, 'Mr. Ranger.' Our thoughts are with Rod's wife, Judy, and the entire Gilbert family during this difficult time. They will always be a part of the Rangers family."

Gilbert played in the NHL from 1960 to 1977, suiting up exclusively for the Rangers.

He was an eight-time All-Star who finished his career with 1,021 points behind 406 goals and 615 assists. He remains atop the Rangers' all-time goals and points lists and became the first player in franchise history to have his number retired.

The Rangers' announcement also highlighted Gilbert's contributions to the community, which included an integral role in the New York Rangers Alumni Association and his position as a goodwill ambassador for Madison Square Garden.

Gilbert and his wife Judy were also on the board of the Ronald McDonald House.

He is survived by Judy as well as his four children, seven grandchildren and three siblings.