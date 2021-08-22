X

    Kevin Garnett Crops Ray Allen out of 2011 Celtics Photo in Instagram Story Post

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 22, 2021

    AP Photo/Kathy Willens

    Kevin Garnett apparently wasn't looking to include Ray Allen in his memories while reminiscing about the 2011 All-Star Game.

    The Hall of Famer cropped Allen out when posting a picture of four members of the Boston Celtics heading to the All-Star Game that season. Instead, the picture on his Instagram Story post only includes himself, Rajon Rondo and Paul Pierce.

    NBA Central @TheNBACentral

    Kevin Garnett made sure to crop Ray Allen out of this repost <br><br>(h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/BostonCelts4eva?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BostonCelts4eva</a> ) <a href="https://t.co/jGgUGa8uyw">pic.twitter.com/jGgUGa8uyw</a>

    The beef between those other members of the Celtics and Allen is no secret in NBA circles, as the sharpshooter joined the Miami Heat for the 2012-13 campaign after playing in Boston for five seasons and winning an NBA title and reaching another NBA Finals.

    It probably didn't help the others' opinion of Allen that he joined the same Heat squad that just defeated the Celtics in a heated seven-game Eastern Conference Finals in 2012, but he did win another championship with Miami.

    And if Garnett's picture cropping is any indication, he still might not be over it.

