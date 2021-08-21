Mike Trout: Calf Injury 'One of the Hardest Things I've Been Through in My Career'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Mike Trout has been limited to 36 games in the 2021 MLB season, and the Los Angeles Angels star acknowledged his calf injury has proven to be more serious than he first thought.

"It’s one of the hardest things I’ve been through in my career," he told reporters Saturday. "I’ve been through some injuries, but this thing is tough. I never realized how much I use my calf."

Trout added he's "feeling better" and remains hopeful of returning at some point this year.

The three-time MVP has been out of action since Los Angeles' 7-4 win over Cleveland on May 17. He was running to third base and looked to be in pain as he approached the bag, exiting shortly thereafter.

This isn't the first calf problem of Trout's MLB career—he was briefly out with a minor calf strain in 2019. For him to speak about his current injury in such a serious tone shows how bad the problem is.

Getting Trout back would obviously be a boost for the Angels, but it might be too late to make any difference to their postseason hopes.

Los Angeles is 62-62, 11 games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West. The team is also 8.5 games out of the second wild-card spot. FanGraphs gives the Angels a 0.1 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Shohei Ohtani is enjoying a once-in-a-generation season, but the injuries to Trout and Anthony Rendon and an underperforming supporting cast are nullifying his contributions. It's basically the same story that has unfolded for Trout since making his debut in 2011.

Los Angeles' record doesn't necessarily mean the nine-time All-Star should be shut down for the season, but it eliminates the need for him to rush back before he's ready.