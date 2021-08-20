Jakobi Meyers' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Patriots' 2nd Preseason Game

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Jakobi Meyers has 85 career regular-season receptions but has never found the end zone.

He's apparently determined to change that.

The New England Patriots receiver fought his way to the end zone for a 28-yard pitch-and-catch from Cam Newton in Thursday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He led the team with 56 receiving yards on three catches at halftime.

While the Patriots signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne this offseason, Meyers has seemingly established himself as a potential late-round grab in fantasy leagues. He clearly still has leftover chemistry with Newton, who tended to play favorites with his targets in Carolina.

FantasyPros currently has Meyers as the No. 81 overall receiver, meaning he's available in the last round of nearly every format. You can ignore him in 10- and 12-team formats still, unless it's a deeper league that starts three or four receivers.

In PPR leagues with 14 or more teams, Meyers is an interesting last-round dice roll. He's not going to hit as a home run, but there's a legitimate shot he could turn into a lower-end flex play if you're in a pinch. That's great value in a round where 90 percent of the players wind up back on waivers.