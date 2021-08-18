Isaiah Thomas Says Returning to NBA 'Is the Only Goal' Amid Lakers Rumors

Isaiah Thomas Says Returning to NBA 'Is the Only Goal' Amid Lakers RumorsAugust 19, 2021
NBA free-agent guard Isaiah Thomas spoke with ESPN's Malika Andrews and said that his "only goal" right now is to make an NBA roster.
Thomas' remarks came one day after a report from Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, who wrote that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out Thomas as well as fellow free-agent guards Mike James and Darren Collison.
A signing is not happening soon, per Haynes, although adding another point guard appears to be a priority for L.A. Haynes had more:
"The Lakers, who have 12 players under guaranteed contracts, will go into the 2021-22 season carrying 14 players in order to maintain flexibility, sources said. Each team can carry a maximum of 15 players and two two-way players.
"A third point guard is a priority, sources said, along with potentially adding another wing."
Thomas is a two-time All-Star who made the All-NBA second team when he averaged 28.9 points per game for the Boston Celtics in 2016-17.
Injuries have curtailed his career in recent years, namely a right hip ailment (specifically a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear) suffered near the end of the 2016-17 season, which Thomas played through.
His only NBA action last year occurred in three games with the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 7.7 points in 16.0 minutes per game.
The 32-year-old has been tearing up the pro-am circuit of late, notably dropping 81 points in a game.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
ISAIAH THOMAS DROPPED 81 POINTS IN A PRO-AM GAME 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Ballislife?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ballislife</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a>)<a href="https://t.co/nrDqgeJIEU">pic.twitter.com/nrDqgeJIEU</a>
Thomas has played in the NBA for 10 years, averaging 18.1 points for his career.