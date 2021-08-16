Report: Authorities Refile Charges Against Jake Paul from 2020 Arrest at Arizona Mall

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

The City Attorney's Office in Scottsdale, Arizona, has refiled two criminal misdemeanor charges against YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul after federal prosecutors decided against pursuing a case related to his presence at a mall while it was being looted in May 2020.

TMZ Sports reported Monday that Paul faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail if found guilty on counts of criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

