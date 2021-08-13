Lance Stephenson Rumors: Nets, Bucks, 76ers, Nuggets Among Teams to Attend Workout

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Veteran shooting guard Lance Stephenson is holding a workout for NBA teams as he looks to make a comeback.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams expected to attend Stephenson's workout in Las Vegas on Friday.

Stephenson hasn't played in the league since the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After going unsigned in free agency in the summer of 2019, Stephenson joined the Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association. He led the team to victory in the East Asia Super League Terrific 12 finals with 34 points in an 83-82 win over the Seoul SK Knights.

Stephenson was named MVP of the tournament after averaging 32.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in four games.

The 2019-20 CBA season went on hiatus from February to June because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When play resumed, the Flying Leopards reached the championship series before losing in three games to the Guangdong Southern Tigers.

The 30-year-old Stephenson played nine seasons in the NBA from 2010 to 2019. His most successful run was at the start of his career with the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 210 games from 2010 to 2014.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Cincinnati alum also played for the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Depending on how well Stephenson's workout goes, a playoff contender that needs depth in the backcourt for the 2021-22 season could present him with an offer to return. He likely wouldn't cost much to sign, so the upside is high if he can still play at an NBA level.