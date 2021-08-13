X

    Breanna Stewart Shines as Storm Beat Sun to Win WNBA's 1st Commissioner's Cup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt York

    Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm got the bag. 

    The Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 79-57 in the first-ever Commissioner's Cup, claiming the $500,000 prize thanks in large part to Stewart's 17 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.

    WNBA @WNBA

    Steal ✅ Assist ✅ <a href="https://twitter.com/breannastewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breannastewart</a> <a href="https://t.co/S1SWksuCLn">pic.twitter.com/S1SWksuCLn</a>

    WNBA @WNBA

    Breanna MVP Stewart 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/stewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stewart</a> was ballin' to become the first-ever Commissioner's Cup MVP 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CountIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CountIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/mhPrGAmnHH">pic.twitter.com/mhPrGAmnHH</a>

    Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss

    Seattle’s <a href="https://twitter.com/breannastewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breannastewart</a> was named the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> Commissioner’s Cup MVP. That’s another $5,000 in her pocket. Overall, Thursday was a $35,000 pay day for Stewart.

    Jewell Loyd added 16 points, while Sue Bird contributed 10 points and five dimes. Natisha Hiedeman and DeWanna Bonner paced the Sun with 11 points apiece. 

    WNBA @WNBA

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a> holds up the first-ever Commissioner’s Cup Championship trophy 🏆 Your 2021 Commissioner’s Cup Champs, the <a href="https://twitter.com/seattlestorm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seattlestorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CountIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CountIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/sXcgKvCodV">pic.twitter.com/sXcgKvCodV</a>

    The first edition of the Commissioner's Cup, played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, pitted the two teams with the highest winning percentage across 10 conference games before the Olympics. Those matchups were deemed as Commissioner's Cup qualifiers. 

    In essence, the WNBA built into the schedule its own version of a midseason tournament, similar to what you'll see in European soccer, and what the NBA has reportedly been interested in eventually implementing into its own schedule. 

    The WNBA's version baked in some incentives for the players—$30,000 goes to each player on the Storm for winning the competition, while each player on the runner-up Sun will take home $10,000. Stewart, as the game's MVP, will land an additional $5,000. 

    This one was never really in doubt. Seattle raced out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter and blitzed the Sun in the third frame, outscoring them 22-5. The Storm played excellent defense, coming up with 14 steals, forcing 20 turnovers and holding the Sun to 32.9 percent shooting from the field and 27.9 percent from three. 

    Video Play Button
    As for Stewart, who absolutely annihilated the Sun in the first half, it was just another notch on her belt:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Breanna Stewart going off in her first game back fresh off a gold medal<br><br>15 points on 5/6 shooting in 10 minutes 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/WNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WNBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/EFh1XhVvdA">pic.twitter.com/EFh1XhVvdA</a>

    Matt Ellentuck @mellentuck

    Breanna Stewart:<br>2019 <br>April 14 - torn Achilles<br><br>2020<br>October 6 - WNBA championship &amp; Finals MVP<br><br>2021<br>April 18 - EuroLeague championship &amp; Final 4 MVP<br>April 27 - Russian League championship &amp; MVP<br>August 8 - Olympic gold medal &amp; MVP<br>August 12 - WNBA Commissioner's Cup win &amp; MVP

    Storm Chasers @WNBAStormChaser

    Great quote from Coach Curt Miller. Says every <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> player can make open shots. But the elite players, like Breanna Stewart can make shots with 6’ 6” Jonquel Jones right with her and a hand in her face. Said that’s what separates Stewart from others.

    whitney medworth @its_whitney

    sue bird, jewell lloyd, and breanna stewart are going to win a gold medal in the olympics and the first ever wnba commissioners cup in a span of 6 days.<br><br>those 6 days included flying home from tokyo.

    All in a day's work for Stewie. 

