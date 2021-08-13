Little League World Series Regionals 2021: Thursday Scores and Bracket Results

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

The Little League World Series is back after a one-year hiatus but will look nothing like past years.

Due to continued COVID-19 restrictions limiting international travel, only teams from the United States are eligible for this year's event. To increase the number of teams heading to Williamsport back to their regular number, two teams from each American region will send a representative rather than one.

The Southeast and Southwest regions already identified their two teams, leaving the remaining six to battle it out.

Here is a look at how things went in Thursday's action.

August 12 Little League World Series Results

Midwest Region: South Dakota def. Nebraska, 3-0

Gavin Weir struck out 17 of 18 batters faced in a sensational no-hitter to lead South Dakota to a 3-0 win over Nebraska.

Nebraska's only baserunners were the result of errors. Weir also went 1-for-1 at the plate and scored one of his team's three runs.

Opland Sonnichsen and Alex McKinney each drove in a run to give Weir his run support.

Nebraska will now play Iowa for a chance to have a rematch in the regional final.

South Dakota has clinched a trip to Williamsport and will look to lock up the region's top seed Saturday.

New England Region: Connecticut def. Massachusetts, 7-4

Jacob Budarz drove in three runs and pitched 3.1 innings to lead Connecticut to a 7-4 win over Massachusetts.

Budarz went 3-for-4 and was a double shy of hitting for the cycle. All three runs against him on the mound were unearned, and he struck out eight. Ryan Gorman and Paul Virdokian added two hits apiece, and Arlen Peyman threw 2.2 innings of one-run ball in relief to close it out.

James DiCarlo went 2-for-3 and was responsible for half of Massachusetts' hits.

Massachusetts will get one more try to lock up a berth in Williamsport on Friday against New Hampshire.

West Region: Hawaii def. Northern California, 13-3

Hawaii mashed 15 hits en route to 13 runs to earn a 13-3 win over Northern California in five innings.

A four-run first inning set the tone, and Hawaii never looked back in a dominating effort. Pele Payanal went 4-for-4 and Micah Bennett had hits in all three of his at-bats, with the pair representing nearly half of their team's hits.

Bennett also got the win on the mound, giving up three runs in three innings. Ryan Keanu closed things out with two scoreless innings of relief.

Northern California will have a chance to save its LLWS hopes in a matchup against Southern California on Friday.