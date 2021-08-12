Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater: I'm a 'Survivor' After Recovery from Leg Injury in 2016

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Heading into his first season with the Denver Broncos, Teddy Bridgewater reflected on the 2016 injury that almost led to him losing his leg.

Speaking to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Bridgewater said "I'm a survivor" when discussing his NFL career up to this point and competing to win the starting quarterback job in Denver.

