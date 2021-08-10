Simone Biles Responds to Abortion, Foster Care Opinions Being Misconstrued

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

U.S. Olympics gymnast Simone Biles put out a request for fans to post their "unpopular opinions" for her to respond to on her Instagram story Monday.

When one person wrote "abortion is wrong," Biles responded with the following words (h/t Scott Gleeson of USA Today):

"I already know this is going to start the biggest argument and may even lose followers BUT I'm very much pro-choice. Your body. Your choice.

"Also for everyone gonna say, 'Just put it up for adoption,' it's not that easy and coming from someone who was in the foster care system TRUST me foster care system is broken and it's TOUGH especially on the kids and young adults who age out and adoption is expensive ... I'm just saying."

But Biles felt those words were later misconstrued on Twitter in a since-deleted post. She responded to that as well:

It's unclear what the precise contents of the tweet that Biles responded to were, though it likely was similar to the misrepresentation of Biles' words from Lila Rose, the president of anti-abortion organization Live Action:

Biles herself grew up in the foster care system between the ages of two and five before her grandfather, Ron Biles and his wife Nellie, took in Biles and her three siblings and ultimately adopted them.

"I know exactly how it is, and I know exactly how you feel being a foster kid," Biles told Nancy Armour of USA Today in June. "I can be a voice for them. I can help them, and I can tell them that they're not alone and that it's going to be OK. That you can also still be great in the world. Being in foster care isn't going to be your only title."

Biles is a seven-time Olympic medalist (four golds) who took home a silver in the team all-around and a bronze medal in the balance beam at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

She dropped out of a number of events, including the final three rotations of the team all-around finals, for mental and physical health reasons after suffering a case of the twisties, which occurs when gymnasts get disoriented in the air and have a difficult time spotting their landings, putting them in danger of serious injury.