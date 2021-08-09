Virginia Union DE Quandarius Wilburn Dies at Age 19 After Collapsing During Workout

Alan Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quandarius Wilburn, a defensive end at Virginia Union University, died Sunday, the school announced Monday. He was 19 years old.

According to John O'Connor and Wayne Epps of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Wilburn collapsed during conditioning drills at Hovey Stadium. An ambulance took the Georgia native to VCU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not been made available.

"The Virginia Union University family is heartbroken about the passing of a freshman student and football player on Sunday, August 8, 2021," the school said in a statement. "Our primary concern is the well-being of the family and fellow students impacted by this tragedy. Virginia Union stands ready to provide support in any way necessary and available as families and students work to process this devastating loss."

Wilburn signed with the HBCU on national signing day in February. The school did not play any games last season because of the pandemic and is scheduled to return to NCAA Division II play September 4, when the Panthers open their season against Hampton.

It's unclear if VUU plans to investigate the program or release any further details on Wilburn's death.