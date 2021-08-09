Report: Texans Haven't Given Up on Deshaun Watson; 'Not Taking Lowball' Trade Offers

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Houston Texans reportedly are "not taking lowball offers" on quarterback Deshaun Watson and haven't given up on him staying with the team, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Watson requested a trade in January, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but he has been at training camp with the team.

The quarterback is the subject of 22 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. Eight of those women and two others have also filed complaints with the Houston police department, per John Barr of ESPN.

The NFL has been investigating Watson since March, but recently noted he is free to take part in team activities.

Houston has been hesitant to move the 25-year-old, with Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reporting the team hasn't returned calls on trade offers:

Glazer reported the Texans believe Watson will want to play for the team this season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I think from our perspective it’s a day-to-day endeavor," general manager Nick Caserio told reporters last month. "We're going to take the information. We're going to process that and respectful of everything and everybody that’s involved, take it one day at a time, and ultimately we’re going to do what we feel is best for the Houston Texans."

Watson remains under contract through 2025, which could allow the team to stay patient in this process.

The three-time Pro Bowler has proved himself on the field during his four-year career, leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards last season to go with 33 passing touchdowns.

Tyrod Taylor is expected to start the season at quarterback for the Texans if Watson is unavailable.