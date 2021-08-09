Ravens' John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson Contract Talks: 'There's Really Not a Hurry'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills signed quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million extension last week, with a record $150 million guaranteed in the deal.

But Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn't believe that pact will speed up negotiations between the team and its own star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"There's really not a hurry for us," he told reporters. "He’s going to be our quarterback for years to come."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.