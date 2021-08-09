X

    Rockies Launch Investigation After Fan Shouts Racial Slur During Lewis Brinson At-Bat

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 9, 2021

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    The Colorado Rockies are investigating a fan using the N-word while Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was at the plate Sunday. 

    "The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field," the team said.

    Colorado Rockies @Rockies

    A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today's game: <a href="https://t.co/85uN3f1pFZ">pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ</a>

    The slur was loud enough to be picked up on the television broadcast of the Rockies' 13-8 win.

    Paul Severino @SeverinoMLB

    I’m absolutely disgusted at the language that was picked up by the mics late in the game today. <br><br>The level of hate that was displayed has no place in this world. Unfortunately it’s still far too prevalent. We need to be better. And soon. <br><br>Awful.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!