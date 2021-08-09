Rockies Launch Investigation After Fan Shouts Racial Slur During Lewis Brinson At-Bat

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Colorado Rockies are investigating a fan using the N-word while Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was at the plate Sunday.

"The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field," the team said.

The slur was loud enough to be picked up on the television broadcast of the Rockies' 13-8 win.

