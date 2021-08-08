X

    Pro Boxer Robert Easter Jr. Charged with Assault; Accused of Punching a Woman

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVAugust 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    Boxer Robert Easter Jr. was charged with assault after allegedly punching a woman Saturday morning, per WTVG.

    According to court records, Easter is accused of punching a woman and causing her to lose consciousness. The officer who responded to the scene said the woman had a split lip and a chipped tooth.

    The 30-year-old was the IBF lightweight champion from 2016 to 2018.

    Per WTOL, he has been charged with simple assault, which is a first-degree misdemeanor, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

