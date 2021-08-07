Olympic Baseball 2021: Japan Beats Team USA to Win Gold Medal

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The host nation of Japan scored a 2-0 shutout win over Team USA on Saturday to win the gold medal in baseball at the Tokyo Olympics.

Munetaka Murakami hit a third-inning home run to give Japan a lead it would never relinquish. The hosts added a second run on an American error in the eighth, and the pitching staff took care of the rest as five pitchers combined to hold the U.S. to six hits.

The United States brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth after a single by Nick Allen, but Jack Lopez grounded into a fielder's choice to end the comeback effort.

