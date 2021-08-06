Tavon Austin Reportedly Signs Contract with Jaguars After 1 Season with Packers

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly adding depth at wide receiver to help Trevor Lawrence.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tavon Austin will sign with the Jaguars after appearing in four games last season with the Green Bay Packers.

Austin began the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers, but he was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season. The Niners released him in October after reaching an injury settlement.

The Packers signed Austin as a free agent on Dec. 1. He appeared in each of the team's final six games, including the playoffs. The 31-year-old caught five passes for 20 yards and had 14 yards on three punt returns during the regular season.

A former first-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2013, Austin has struggled to live up to that potential. He did have 1,187 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns during the 2015 season.

Austin spent five seasons with the Rams before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in April 2018.

Austin will likely serve as a depth player during training camp with the potential to make the 53-man roster before Week 1.