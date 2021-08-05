Glazer: Deshaun Watson Trade Talks at 'Standstill,' Texans Not Returning Teams' Calls

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Houston Texans are reportedly in no rush to trade Deshaun Watson.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported any discussions are at a "standstill" because Houston believes the quarterback will still want to eventually play for the only NFL team he has ever known (30-second mark).

Glazer noted the Texans are not even returning the calls of interested teams.

Watson requested a trade early in the offseason, and Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports reported discussions between the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles are "heating up."

However, reporter Aaron Wilson suggested there is no "imminent or developing" trade in the works. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk echoed such a sentiment, citing one source who said, "teams have to wait to make sure jail isn't a possibility."

Watson is facing 22 lawsuits filed by multiple women alleging sexual assault or misconduct.

"Watson's camp believes that the evidence against him inevitably will be presented to a grand jury," Florio wrote. "If he's indicted on felony charges, the NFL undoubtedly will place him on paid leave until the case is resolved. Until then, it's possible he'll be convicted and then incarcerated."

There is still plenty of uncertainty regarding Watson's status, but it appears as if he will not be traded anytime in the near future.