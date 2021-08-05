Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Talks Between Eagles, Texans Are Not 'Heating Up'

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Trade talks between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans regarding Deshaun Watson are reportedly not "heating up" despite a recent report.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported ongoing investigations into sexual assault allegations against Watson are preventing any progress from being made on a potential trade. Twenty-two women filed civil lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual assault or misconduct. Accusations range from unwanted touching to forced oral sex.

Ten women, including two who have not filed lawsuits, have also spoken to Houston police regarding their allegations. No criminal charges have been filed.

