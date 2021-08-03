Report: 'Several' Sharks Players Don't Want Evander Kane Back Amid Betting Probe

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Evander Kane's future with the San Jose Sharks is in doubt, as "several" teammates reportedly don't want him to return to the team next season, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Kurz reported the Sharks have tried to trade him this offseason due to his "strained relationship with many of his teammates."

This comes after Kane's wife alleged on Instagram that the forward gambled on his own NHL games. The 30-year-old denied the accusations in a statement:

The NHL announced it would conduct an investigation into the matter.

Kane's wife also posted that his teammates bought him a "Casino Gambling for Dummies" book, which comes after Kane filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy for liabilities of $26.8 million.

The 12-year NHL veteran has four years remaining of the initial seven-year, $49 million contract he signed with the Sharks.

Kane has remained an impact player on the ice, leading the team with 49 points in 56 games last season. He totaled 22 goals and 27 assists on the year, marking the fourth straight season with at least 20 of each.

He has been especially valuable on special teams, with seven power-play points and four short-handed points in 2020-21. In 2019-20, Kane had 14 power-play goals.

The production still hasn't been enough to help the Sharks reach the playoffs in either of the last two years.