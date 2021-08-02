Spurs Rumors: Doug McDermott Agrees to 3-Year, $42M Contract at Start of Free Agency

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The San Antonio Spurs and veteran forward Doug McDermott agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 29-year-old averaged 13.6 points and shot 38.8 percent from beyond the arc in 66 games with the Indiana Pacers last season.

DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay are free agents, and their presumed departures create an obvious void on the wing for San Antonio. The Spurs also averaged the fewest made three-pointers (9.9) and were 24th in three-point percentage (35.0).

Signing a forward who can space the floor was among the team's priorities, and McDermott checks those boxes.

This past season was even a bit of a down year in terms of his shooting. He had connected on 42.6, 40.8 and 43.5 percent of his long-range jumpers in the three preceding campaigns.

This move doesn't preclude San Antonio from pursuing other targets, either. ESPN's Bobby Marks projected the team to have around $48 million to spend.

There isn't a magic bullet this offseason that will make San Antonio a title contender overnight. Landing Ben Simmons wouldn't get the franchise there, either, in the event that actually happens.

The Spurs have assembled a roster, albeit one with a firm ceiling. And tanking in the hope of landing a Tim Duncan or Kawhi Leonard-esque cornerstone probably isn't on the table as long as Gregg Popovich is the head coach.

The best thing the front office can do is improve around the margins to get back into the playoffs after missing out in 2020 and 2021. The addition of McDermott does just that.