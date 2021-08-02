Lakers Rumors: LA Eying Buddy Hield Trade with Dennis Schroder After Westbrook Deal

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder's time in purple and gold may be done after only one season, and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield could take his place.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report provided some updates on the two guards Monday, which is the first day that free agents can negotiate contracts with teams.

"The Los Angeles Lakers hope to net returning talent in a sign-and-trade involving the 27-year-old, and they have not ended their search for ways to land Buddy Hield.

"However, it appears the Lakers have not been in extensive contact with Schroder and his representatives, sources told Bleacher Report, and the two sides do not seem to be working in tandem ahead of the new league year beginning at 6 p.m. ET Monday. A sign-and-trade requires agreement from both teams and the free agents involved."

The Lakers acquired Schroder in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder last November. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game during his eighth NBA season. Schroder spent the first five years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks before spending the next two in OKC.

The 28-year-old Hield posted 16.6 points and 4.7 boards in his fifth NBA season. He played 57 games for the New Orleans Pelicans during his rookie year (2016-17) before being traded to Sacramento.

Fischer noted that other teams could be in play for Schroder, however. He mentioned the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards as potential options with needs at point guard.

As for Hield, buzz connecting him and the Lakers has been percolating for some time.

Jason Jones of The Athletic reported that a deal sending Hield to L.A. for forwards Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell "seemed all but certain" to happen before the two Lakers to the Washington Wizards in a package for point guard Russell Westbrook.

On July 28, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that a "Hield deal of some sort, it seems, is likely on the horizon."

He noted Hield's potential fit with the Lakers, mentioning L.A.'s struggles with made threes (25th) and attempts (24th) last season and how the ex-Oklahoma star could help them become a more potent threat on that front.

Regardless of where Schroder and Hield wind up, the NBA free-agency period offers no shortage of drama every year, and we're bound to see a bunch of new players change cities in the coming days.

Negotiating begins Monday at 6 p.m. ET, but teams cannot officially sign new players until Friday.