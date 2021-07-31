Olympic Swimming 2021: Women's 200M Backstroke Medal Winners, Times and Results

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Australia's Kaylee McKeown cemented her status as the most dominant backstroke swimmer in the world with a victory in the women's 200-meter backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night.

McKeown, who won the 100-meter backstroke earlier this week, captured her second gold medal of these Games with a time of 2:04.68. She had a comfortable margin of victory over runner-up Kylie Masse of Canada (2:05.42).

Women's 200M Backstroke Final Results

Gold: Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2:04.68)

Silver: Kylie Masse, Canada (2:05.42)

Bronze: Emily Seebohm, Australia (2:06.17)

4th: Rhyan White, United States (2:06.39)

5th: Phoebe Bacon, United States (2:06.40)

6th: Taylor Ruck, Canada (2:08.24)

7th: Peng Xuwei, China (2:08.26)

8th: Liu Yaxin, China (2:08.48)

McKeown dominated both women's backstroke events this week. She won the first heat in the 200 meters with a time of 2:08.18.

After pulling back in the semifinal with a fifth-place showing to secure a spot in the final, McKeown turned on the jets to take home a second gold medal.

Masse was in control of things for most of the race before McKeown got past her in the final 50 meters. The Canadian also finished second in the 100 meters.

McKeown's fellow Australian, Emily Seebohm, had a history-making moment of her own. The 29-year-old finished third to earn the bronze. She has now won a medal at four consecutive Olympics dating back to 2008.

At just 20 years old, McKeown has the potential to be a dominant force in this event at multiple Olympics. She has already cemented her status as an Australian icon with two gold-medal victories.