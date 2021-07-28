Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' Return Doesn't Change My Stance on Packers Contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Even though Aaron Rodgers is in camp, the news isn't all good for the Green Bay Packers with their star players.

Davante Adams told reporters Wednesday that Rodgers' return had no impact on where he stands with the organization.

"I've earned the right to be paid the highest [among wide receivers] in the league," Adams said.

Prior to the start of training camp, Rodgers and Adams posted the same picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on their Instagram Stories.