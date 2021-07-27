Rockets Draft Rumors: Evan Mobley’s Camp Has 'A Level of Disinterest' in Houston

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The Houston Rockets have numerous options at No. 2 overall in the NBA draft, assuming that Oklahoma State point guard and presumptive No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham goes first to the Detroit Pistons.

One of those potential choices is USC big man Evan Mobley, but Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reported that the ex-Trojan's camp may be disinterested in seeing the Pac-12 Player of the Year go to Houston.

"League sources have indicated there is a level of disinterest within Evan Mobley’s camp regarding Houston as a destination, raising questions as to whether that potential marriage would be ideal for either side. Rival teams do not expect Mobley, Jalen Suggs or Cade Cunningham to work out for Houston before draft night."

Mobley averaged 16.4 points on 57.8 percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game for the Trojans in his lone year at USC. He was also named a consensus second-team All-American en route to leading the Trojans to the Elite Eight.

Woo's report delivers a similar message as one from ESPN's Jonathan Givony (h/t Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire), who wrote the Rockets have been "stonewalled" in their attempts to bring in Mobley for a private workout. Givony also wrote that Houston hasn't been able to bring in Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs either.

Mobley and Suggs are two of the three prime candidates for the Rockets at No. 2 if Cunningham goes first. The other is shooting guard Jalen Green of the NBA G League Ignite, and Kelly Iko of the Athletic reported that may be where Houston is leaning.

"The name I keep hearing attached to Houston is Green. USC’s Evan Mobley has been discussed in some circles, as well as Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, but smart money would be on the Rockets taking the 19-year old out of the G League’s Ignite on draft night. It’s well known that head coach Stephen Silas has an affinity for versatile guards, and Green has been said to have the highest upside in his class, from a scoring, explosive and star standpoint."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer also pegged Green to the Rockets in his latest mock draft, writing that the selection "appears to be the preference here." However, he also noted that Mobley is still in the mix.

We'll soon find out what the Rockets do with the NBA draft set to go down on Thursday evening from Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center.