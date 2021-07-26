MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers Have Inquired About Josh Donaldson, Trevor Story

AP Photo/Jim Mone

The Milwaukee Brewers have "checked in" with the Minnesota Twins on third baseman Josh Donaldson and Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and The Score.

However, Heyman noted that a Twins-Brewers agreement for Donaldson "seems like a long shot" considering the money left on the 2015 American League MVP's contract.

Donaldson, who signed a four-year, $92 million deal before the 2020 campaign, is owed $21,750,000 in 2022 and 2023.

The 35-year-old has 15 home runs, 42 RBI and a .249 batting average (.828 OPS) through 80 games this year for Minnesota.

As Heyman tweeted, the Brewers were in the market for a third baseman this offseason when they put themselves in the mix for Justin Turner, who decided to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Regarding Story, Heyman reported that the Brewers are in the market for a big bat. The Rockies infielder has 12 home runs, 46 RBI and a .242 batting average (.737 OPS).

He's having an off-year for his standards, but from the 2018-2020 seasons, Story had a 162-game average of 38 home runs and 100 RBI, per Baseball Reference. He also had a .292 batting average (.909 OPS).

Robert Murray of FanSided also reported on the Brewers, writing that the team has looked into "third base upgrades." Murray also mentioned Donaldson as an option but referenced that the contract could be a roadblock.

Regarding Story, Murray posited him as an option at third base with the Brewers already having a shortstop in the recently acquired Willy Adames. Acquiring the 28-year-old wouldn't be easy, though.

"The Brewers, or any other team, would have to submit an offer more valuable than the compensatory pick the Rockies would receive if Story left in free agency to entice them to pull the trigger on a trade," Murray wrote.

The Twins sit dead-last in the American League Central with a 42-58 record, and they appear to be playing out the string at this point. The same goes for the Rockies, who sit fourth in the NL West at 43-56.

As for the Brewers, they are first in the National League Central with a 58-42 record, good enough for a 6.5-game lead over the second-place Cincinnati Reds.

Donaldson or Story would be an upgrade over the Brewers' incumbent third baseman, Luis Urias. However, the 24-year-old has still performed well, amassing 13 home runs, 45 RBI and a .236 batting average (.751 OPS) in 94 games.

Milwaukee's phenomenal starting pitching has gotten the Brewers to the top of the division, with Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes all posting sub-three ERA thus far.

The Brewers' hitting has not fared as well, with the team last in the 15-team National League in batting average (.223) and 11th in OPS (.697).

Inserting Donaldson or Story into the mix would certainly help, although the aforementioned contract could lead to Milwaukee eventually landing on other options.