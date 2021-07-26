Bradley Beal Rumors: Star Was 'Frustrated' Over Wizards' HC Search Amid Trade Buzz

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is reportedly upset with the team over a lack of input in its recent coaching search, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Beal's top choice was reportedly Sam Cassell, who is currently an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers and previously spent time on the Wizards staff, but he never got a second interview. The team instead hired Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr., who also worked as an assistant for Washington.

B/R's Jake Fischer reported Saturday that Beal is weighing whether to request a trade prior to Thursday's NBA draft. Katz listed the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks as potential destinations for Beal if the Wizards do entertain trade offers for him.

Katz reported that "a verdict on whether or not he will choose to stay with the Wizards could come as soon as this week."

The 28-year-old has previously showed loyalty to the Wizards despite the team's struggles. The three-time All-Star finished second in the NBA with 31.3 points per game this past season, his second straight year averaging at least 30 points, but the rest of the team hasn't lived up to this standard.

Washington reached the playoffs in 2020-21 as the No. 8 seed in the East, but at 34-38, the squad still had a losing record for the third straight year. Even with Russell Westbrook also in the backcourt, the team appears far from title contention.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Beal still appreciates his role within the organization, as he told Katz in March:

"Not many guys could say who they want on their team. Not many guys have the opportunity to have the team build around them. So, you can’t just overlook those things. And then the commitment that you make to the city, the commitment that you make to the community, to your team, those things carry weight."

Not getting the final say on the coaching hire might have changed his opinion, however. It could be enough for Beal to see what life is like with another team before potentially hitting free agency in 2022.