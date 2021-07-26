X

    Olympic Men's Gymnastics 2021: Team All-Around Medal Winners and Scores

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 26, 2021
    AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

    Russia captured its first men's gymnastics gold medal since 2000 on Monday, narrowly defeating Japan in the team all-around competition.

    Russia's final score of 262.500 was just 0.103 ahead of Japan and not even a point ahead of bronze medalist China in a thrilling final.

    Great Britain came in fourth place, while the United States was fifth.

    Gold: Russia 262.500
    Silver: Japan 262.397
    Bronze: China 261.894
    4th: Great Britain 255.760
    5th: United States 254.594

