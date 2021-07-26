Report: Video of Tom Brady Throwing Football into Jugs Machine Was Fake

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sunday's viral video of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throwing three straight passes perfectly into a Jugs machine, which has accumulated over nine million views on Twitter alone, was reportedly altered.

"I think that's fake. In fact, I was told it is," Albert Breer of The MMQB reported Monday. "But for it to be fake ... holy crap, did the editor freaking crush it."

Although the video appeared too good to be true, the editing was seamless and made it appear Brady was playing a casual game of catch with the machine.

It's been an impressive offseason of generating social-media impressions for the seven-time Super Bowl champion, whose memes leading up to Capital One's The Match also generated plenty of attention.

That said, it's back to business for Brady and the Bucs, who held their first training camp practice Sunday.

Tampa Bay got off to a sluggish start last year, posting a 7-5 record before its Week 13 bye in the future Hall of Fame quarterback's first season with the franchise. The Bucs were unstoppable after the week off, winning eight straight games, capped by a blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers return a vast majority of the key players from last season's title-winning team, which should allow them to get off to a faster start in 2021.

Brady and Co. begin the preseason Aug. 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals and will formally start their championship defense Sept. 9 when they host the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the regular season.