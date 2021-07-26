Report: Majority of Dodgers Don't Want Trevor Bauer Back 'Under Any Circumstances'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Trevor Bauer remains on administrative leave from Major League Baseball as investigations continue after a woman said he sexually assaulted her, and the "majority" of his teammates reportedly don't want him back in the clubhouse.

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported the pitcher is "a pariah in his own clubhouse, where no teammate has spoken publicly about him or come to his defense."

What's more, "a majority of players do not want Bauer back under any circumstances."

DiGiovanna noted a woman obtained an ex parte temporary restraining order against him and said "the pitcher had choked her to the point of losing consciousness during two sexual encounters in the spring and injured her during the second."

MLB placed him on administrative leave, and the Pasadena Police Department is investigating for possible felony assault.

Bauer may face a suspension from baseball even if he is not legally charged.

Trevor Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, said, "Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the accuser] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face."

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported a civil hearing was delayed to Aug. 2 so Bauer's team would have additional time to prepare its defense.

The league first announced on July 2 that Bauer would be placed on administrative leave for seven days and has since extended that twice. The current leave is set to expire Tuesday, but the league can issue a request to the players' association to put another extension in place.

Los Angeles signed Bauer this offseason after he pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland and Cincinnati Reds earlier in his career. He last appeared in a game on June 28 this season.