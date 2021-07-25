Olympic Triathlon 2021: Men's Individual Medal Winners, Times and Results

Olympic Triathlon 2021: Men's Individual Medal Winners, Times and ResultsJuly 26, 2021
Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt won the gold medal in the men's triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, coming in with an unofficial time of 1:45:04.
His late push in the final lap of the running portion of the event saw him pull away from Great Britain's Alex Yee (1:45:15).
#TokyoOlympics
Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt wins Olympic gold in the men's triathlon.
World Triathlon
KRISTIAN BLUMMENFELT is the Olympic champion! An unbelievable 1km full sprint for the line sees him home to gold, Alex Yee crosses the line for a superb silver and Hayden Wilde the bronze!!
New Zealand's Hayden Wilde (1:45:24) won the silver medal by a comfortable margin over a group that included Belgium's Marten van Riel (1:45:25), Great Britain's Jonathan Brownlee (1:45:53), the United States' Kevin McDowell (1:45:54) and Hungary's Bence Bicsak (1:45:56).
Sporting News
Kristian Blummenfelt wins gold for Norway in the Men's Triathalon. Kevin McDowell takes 6th for Team USA, breaking Hunter Kemper's previous record of finishing 7th in Beijing in 2008.
But the day belonged to Blummenfelt. He found himself with a big gap to make up after the swimming portion of the race, trailing France's Vincent Luis by 25 seconds. But he recovered nicely in the biking portion of the event, moving his way up to third place behind Switzerland's Andrea Salvisberg and Norway's Casper Stornes.
From there, he let his legs do the work, racing past the field to claim his first ever gold medal.
So exhausted was Blummenfelt that he vomited shortly after crossing the finish line.
The event started off in truly bizarre fashion, as it had to be restarted after a boat carrying media equipment floated into the path of the swimmers. That forced the buzzer to be sounded for a false alarm, the first time that's happened in Olympic triathlon history.
Many of the competitors didn't hear the buzzer, swimming nearly 200 meters before race organizers were able to stop them for the restart.