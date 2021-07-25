Harrison Barnes Trade Rumors: Kings Forward Drawing 'A Lot of Interest' From Teams

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes could be on the move this offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski discussed the Kings' potential plans this offseason around the 1:38 mark of the video below and reported Barnes is generating trade interest.

Barnes still has two years and $38.6 million on his contract.

Wojnarowski posited Sacramento is looking to end its 15-year playoff drought in 2022. With that in mind, it's unclear whether the Kings woud look to flip Barnes for salary relief or another experienced contributor at a different position.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the Kings and Los Angeles Lakers have thrown around a trade involving Buddy HIeld and Kyle Kuzma. Were Kuzma to head north to Sacramento, it might give the team more incentive to move Barnes elsewhere.

The 29-year-old is coming off a solid season. He averaged 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Barnes has acclimated well to a role away from the ball. According to Basketball Reference, he had a 24.9 percent usage rate during his two-and-a-half years with the Dallas Mavericks. That number has fallen to 17.1 percent in Sacramento.

The 6'8" forward also has the size to play multiple positions, including operating as a small-ball 5 when teams want to emphasize shooting over size for stretches.

Those traits all make him an attractive option for a playoff contender.