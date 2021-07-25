Lakers Trade Rumors: LA, Kings Discussed Buddy Hield Deal, Kyle Kuzma Linked

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings have reportedly discussed a trade that would send Buddy Hield to Los Angeles.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Kyle Kuzma would be part of the package, which has "gained some traction."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Lakers have been offering a package of Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to several teams during the Woj & Lowe special Sunday. A package of Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope would work under the salary cap in a deal for Hield.

Adding Hield would not solve the Lakers' need for a primary ball-handler to take some of the load off LeBron James, but he would add a potential third 20-point scorer. Hield is two years removed from averaging 20.7 points per game, and he remains one of the NBA's better high-volume three-point shooters. Only 3.8 of Hield's 14.0 shots per game came from inside the three-point arc last season.

The fact of the matter may be Hield is arguably the best player the Lakers could get in exchange for Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope. It stands to reason whether they should even make a move in that case, given the solid play Kuzma and KCP have provided defensively. While neither is quite the lockdown shooter that Hield is, it's hard to say he would be a demonstrative upgrade over two solid role players.

The Lakers' most obvious path of improvement this offseason is finding a sign-and-trade for Dennis Schroder, which would either net them the type of player they're looking for or create a trade exception that would allow them to make a separate deal.

Either way, it's pretty clear James and Davis are the only untouchables on the roster.