BIG3 League Basketball 2021 Results: Joe Johnson, Triplets Headline Week 3 Winners

The BIG3's 2021 season continued Saturday with a massive six-game slate.

Joe Johnson continued his push to become a two-time MVP, while four teams looked to avoid starting the season with three straight losses.

Here is a look at the results from Saturday's action.

BIG3 Week 3 Scores

Power 51, Ball Hoggs 46

Triplets 51, Trilogy 44

Tri-State 50, Ghost Ballers 42

3 Headed Monsters 50, 3's Company 46

Killer 3's 50, Aliens 47

Enemies 50, Bivouac 34

Power 51, Ball Hoggs 46

Royce White and Joe Alexander each scored 14 points, as Power went on a 10-point run at the end of the game to earn a 51-46 win over the Ball Hoggs.

White also added seven rebounds and three assists in a stellar all-around performance by the former Iowa State star. Cuttino Mobley added 10 points, five rebounds and two assists to round out the double-digit scoring for Power.

Leandro Barbosa led the Ball Hoggs effort with a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Jodie Meeks added 16 points, and Will McDonald posted a 10-point, 11-rebound effort. Barbosa, Meeks and McDonald were the only three scorers, with Brian Scalabrine and Spencer Hawes playing limited minutes.

Triplets 51, Trilogy 44

Joe Johnson continued to play on a different stratosphere from the remainder of the BIG3, pouring in 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead the Triplets to a 51-44 victory over Trilogy.

Alan Anderson scored 10 points, and Jannero Pargo added nine to give Johnson some help, but the Triplets remained largely a one-man show with the seven-time All-Star at center stage.

Jarrett Jack scored a team-high 18 for Trilogy.

Tri-State 50, Ghost Ballers 42

Jason Richardson's 22-point, nine-rebound effort spearheaded a relatively easy 50-42 victory for Tri-State over Ghost Ballers.

Tony Wroten and Earl Clark chipped in nine points apiece.

Mike Taylor's 19 points and seven rebounds were not enough for Ghost Ballers to avoid their first loss of the season.

3 Headed Monsters 50, 3's Company 46

Kevin Murphy poured in 24 points while Reggie Evans and Rashard Lewis were each in double figures to lead 3 Headed Monsters to a 50-46 win over 3's Company.

3 Headed Monsters outscored 3's Company 27-20 after trailing by three points at the break.

Evans dominated inside as part of a 12-point, 13-rebound effort, knocking down six free throws as 3's Company struggled to contain him underneath.

Killer 3's 50, Aliens 47

Donte Greene had a team-high 21 points and C.J. Watson and Franklin Session each had 11 as Killer 3's avoided dropping to 0-3 with a 50-47 win over Aliens.

The battle of previously 0-2 teams went down to the wire, with Killer 3's coming back from a four-point halftime deficit.

Brandon Rush led the way for Aliens with a game-high 22 points, and Andre Owens added 15. However, the scoring elsewhere was minimal, with the team's big men struggling to make an impact inside.

Greg Oden had six points and five rebounds for Aliens.

Enemies 50, Bivouac 34

Perry Jones, Nick Young and Elijah Stewart were all in double figures to lead Enemies to a 50-34 blowout victory over Bivouac in the day's other matchup of 0-2 teams.

Jones finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists while also knocking down a four-pointer. Enemies held Bivouac to just 12 second-half points after leading by four at the break.

Will Bynum (14 points) and Josh Smith (10 points) were in double figures for Bivouac.