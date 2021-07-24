Report: LaMelo Ball's Brother LiAngelo Expected to Join Hornets' Summer League Roster

AP Photo/Reed Saxon

Free-agent shooting guard LiAngelo Ball is reportedly "expected" to sign a contract with the Charlotte Hornets to play for the NBA team's summer-league squad.

Roderick Boone of SI.com's All Hornets reported Saturday the signing is "on track to happen" before summer-league play begins Aug. 8 in Las Vegas.

Ball, 22, is the older brother of the Hornets' LaMelo Ball (19) and the younger brother of the New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball (23).

The California native went undrafted in 2018 after stints with Lithuania's BC Prienai and the Los Angeles Ballers of the JBA, a now-defunct league created by his father, LaVar Ball.

Ball signed a contract with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in March 2020 but wasn't able to make an appearance for the club before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the remainder of the campaign.

He signed an Exhibit 10 contract, a deal that gives also gives the team a player's G League rights, with the Detroit Pistons in December. He was waived after less than two weeks because of an ankle injury that prevented him from making any appearances.

The guard has recently been working out with the Hornets, which is why he popped up in an Instagram post by Charlotte point guard Devonte' Graham, per Boone.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ball had shown promise as a potential sharpshooter while with Prienai, knocking down 41.5 percent of his three-point attempts across 14 games, but he's struggled to find a permanent home in recent years because of injuries and the pandemic.

Charlotte, which ranked 14th in three-point shooting percentage (36.9 percent) during the 2020-21 campaign, could use another reserve who can knock down outside shots.

During the summer league, Ball is expected to play alongside Vernon Carey Jr., Nick Richards and the prospect the Hornets select with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday night, according to Boone.

A strong showing should at least earn him an extended look in the G League next season.