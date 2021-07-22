Giants' Kadarius Toney Placed on COVID-19/Reserve List Ahead of Training Camp

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Thursday, the team announced.

Giants rookies arrived for camp Wednesday. Toney will be subject to protocols and participate in meetings virtually until he is cleared for return.

A first-round pick out of Florida, Toney may find himself lagging behind other rookies at Giants camp if he's forced to miss significant time. The time a player spends on the COVID-19 list is dependent on a number of variables, including whether a player was subject to close contact or tested positive.

The NFL has also created significant advantages for players who are vaccinated and teams that reach an 85 percent threshold of players who undergo the vaccine.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that teams that have a significant outbreak of COVID-19 among unvaccinated players could be subject to forfeiture of games if they are unable to reschedule. Teams could also be subject to disciplinary action from the commissioner's office and will be held responsible for financial losses incurred by the league.

"We do not anticipate adding a '19th week' to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season," the memo said.

The restrictions are not the same for vaccinated players or teams that reach the 85 percent threshold. Those teams are essentially allowed to practice as they would in a normal season.