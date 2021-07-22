High School Basketball Star Mikey Williams Signs NIL Contract with Excel Sports

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mikey Williams, one of the top prospects in the 2023 college basketball recruiting class, has signed a contract with Excel Sports Management to handle his name, image and likeness (NIL) rights.

"Mikey's relevance around his peers in the basketball community is off the charts," Excel vice president Matt Davis told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday. "He's one of the most relevant personalities in the basketball community. His digital and social following speak for themselves."

Williams is a 5-star prospect and the No. 5 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He'll be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

The Lake Norman High School (N.C.) standout has gone a long way in promoting his personal brand, highlighted by over 3.2 million followers on his Instagram account. Davis told Wojnarowski the established popularity paired with joining an agency will help "generate millions of dollars for this young man."

Young athletes gained the ability to make money from their NIL rights without losing their collegiate eligibility because of a recent Supreme Court ruling, and several U.S. states have enacted laws related to the players' ability to profit off NIL, leading to the signing of numerous lucrative deals.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban said Tuesday that Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has signed contracts reaching "almost seven figures."

The NIL advancements are great news for basketball players who'd prefer to take the college route rather than go pro out of high school during the gap year before they're eligible for the NBA draft.

Williams confirmed to Stadium's Jeff Goodman in early July his plan was to play college basketball, but that's subject to change before the 2023-24 season.

"The NIL rules provide a new opportunity for someone like me who has put in so much energy and effort into building a community," Williams told ESPN. "I am excited to be the first high school athlete to make this move. I love to hoop and I love engaging with my fans and look forward to continuing to share my journey with everyone."

Wojnarowski reported it's possible the 6'2" combo guard could receive a "major shoe deal" while still in high school, which would be unprecedented.

"He's a rare, one-of-a-kind athlete in this space," Davis told ESPN. "We're going to build out his national profile and take big swings."

Williams has received scholarship offers from several top programs, including Arizona, Kansas, Memphis, Tennessee, Texas Tech and USC, per 247Sports.

For now, he's uncommitted heading into his junior year of high school.