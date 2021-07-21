Report: Fred Warner, 49ers Agree to 5-Year Contract Worth over $95M: Highest Paid ILB

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The San Francisco 49ers and linebacker Fred Warner reportedly agreed to a five-year, $95 million contract with $40 million in guarantees Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported terms of the deal, which will make him the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker. Warner had one year remaining on his rookie contract.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.