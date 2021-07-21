Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson's New Contract Expected to Be Between $40-45M per Year

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract extension is reportedly expected to be done sooner rather than later, and he will reportedly average between $40 and $45 million per season.

Dan Graziano of ESPN said Jackson's deal is viewed as the likeliest to be completed first among his peers from the 2018 NFL draft class. Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield are both set for contract extensions as well, but Jackson's status as the 2019 NFL MVP gives him power in negotiations.

"It wouldn't surprise people around the league if Jackson's deal came in behind Mahomes' $45 million-a-year average and ahead of Prescott's $40 million, but as always, the key will be to watch the structure and guarantees," Graziano wrote.

